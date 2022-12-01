News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

2 D.C. Everest students win Congressional app design contest

Governor Kristi Noem’s decision to ban the use of TikTok on state devices is already having an...
(Dakota News Now)
By Hailey Clevenger
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Two students from D.C. Everest High School have won the Congressional App Challenge. The CAC challenges middle and high school students to come up with a new innovative app, which has the potential to be shown at the U.S. Capitol and possibly featured on the House of Representatives website.

Touly Yang won second place for the app Daily Planner. Landon Lee took third place for his app Secret Message Encryption.

Republican Congressman Tom Tiffany of Wisconsin announced the winner Thursday. Tiffany represents the 7th Congressional District.

“The computer science field is continuing to grow, and I am always amazed by the creativity and skills so many young students in Wisconsin’s Seventh District possess,” said Rep. Tiffany.

His office received more than 15 applications.

The first place winners were Dagmar Beckel, Casey Haugen, and Peter Wise. The three students are from Chetek-Weyerhaeuser High School. Their winning app Campaign Stimulator.

The first place app will be eligible for display at the U.S. Capitol and be featured on the House of Representatives website. The winners will be invited to the #HouseofCode Capitol Hill Reception in the spring.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fencing wrapped around buck's antler's causes deformity
Abbotsford teen harvests unusual buck
Crash scene on I-39 near Mosinee
1 killed in fiery crash with semi on I-39 in Mosinee
Name of victim in Marathon County fatal pedestrian crash released
Portion of Highway 29 near Edgar reopens following semi crash
"The Rock" set out to "right his wrongs' by buying up plenty of candy bars at a Hawaii 7-Eleven.
‘The Rock’ buys every Snickers at a Hawaii 7-Eleven to ‘right his wrongs’

Latest News

Merrill Area Public Schools
Bridges Virtual Academy earns top virtual charter school in state
Highs will be a bit below average over the next few days.
First Alert Weather: Temperature whiplash for the start of December
Three wanted on active warrants in Fond du Lac County meth case.
$1 million meth ring busted in Fond du Lac County, 3 wanted on warrants
Connexus Credit Union’s Season of Giving Campaign
Connexus Credit Union to donate record amount during annual campaign
Landmark law, UW-Stevens Point lab hail 50 years of efforts