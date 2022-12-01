2 D.C. Everest students win Congressional app design contest

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Two students from D.C. Everest High School have won the Congressional App Challenge. The CAC challenges middle and high school students to come up with a new innovative app, which has the potential to be shown at the U.S. Capitol and possibly featured on the House of Representatives website.

Touly Yang won second place for the app Daily Planner. Landon Lee took third place for his app Secret Message Encryption.

Republican Congressman Tom Tiffany of Wisconsin announced the winner Thursday. Tiffany represents the 7th Congressional District.

“The computer science field is continuing to grow, and I am always amazed by the creativity and skills so many young students in Wisconsin’s Seventh District possess,” said Rep. Tiffany.

His office received more than 15 applications.

The first place winners were Dagmar Beckel, Casey Haugen, and Peter Wise. The three students are from Chetek-Weyerhaeuser High School. Their winning app Campaign Stimulator.

The first place app will be eligible for display at the U.S. Capitol and be featured on the House of Representatives website. The winners will be invited to the #HouseofCode Capitol Hill Reception in the spring.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.