$1 million meth ring busted in Fond du Lac County, 3 wanted on warrants

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Law enforcement have announced arrests in a $1 million meth ring busted in Fond du Lac County.

District Attorney Eric Toney said 10 defendants are facing charges in the case. Seven of the defendants are in custody and three are wanted on warrants. The three suspects facing arrest were identified as Anthony Tynan, Jason Norton, and Dalton Wojkiewicz.

Three wanted on active warrants in Fond du Lac County meth case. (Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office)

Toney says the defendants are responsible for 100 pounds of meth this year with an approximate street value of $1 million. Officers also seized 280 grams of the powerful opioid fentanyl.

“The fentanyl that was seized was enough to kill every resident in Fond du Lac County as well as thousands more with a population of approximately 104,000 people,” Toney said.

In September of 2022, a DEA Task Force Officer was contacted by investigators with the Lake Winnebago Area MEG about a drug conspiracy in the Fond du Lac area. The investigators identified the leader as Melvin Kemp of the Detroit area.

The LWAM investigators developed two “cooperators” who provided information about the dealing of meth and fentanyl in Fond du Lac by Kemp and alleged co-conspirators.

One of the sources of information told investigators she had been involved in the distribution and sales of meth in the county and identified Kemp as the leader. She said Kemp would bring a large amount of meth to Fond du Lac and front the drugs to dealers and collect the money after the sale, according to a criminal complaint.

Confidential informants helped identify members of the conspiracy and their roles and help coordinate efforts for officers to seize drugs and make arrests.

One CI said money was paid to Kemp through cash apps and through the mail.

Toney says the investigation is ongoing and more people could be charged.

If convicted of conspiracy to deliver meth and other charges, the defendants face a possible sentence of 40 years in prison.

The suspects were identified as:

Melvin Kemp In custody $500,000 bond

Julie Kurczek In custody $250,000 bond

Samantha Nett In custody $250,000 bond

Jason Norton Active Warrant

Kyla Ott In custody $250,000 bond

Dalton Wojkiewicz Active Warrant

Joshua Kerns In custody $200,000 bond

Anthony Tynan Active Warrant

Eugene Jackson In custody $100,000 bond

Taylor Retzleff In custody $250,000 bond

10 people are charged in a meth conspiracy in Fond du Lac County. (Fond du Lac County Jail)

The investigation was a collaboration between the DEA, DCI-LWAM, Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, City of Fond du Lac Police Department, and Fond du Lac County District Attorney’s Office.

“The Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group – Drug Unit remains diligent in positively impacting public safety throughout the Fox Valley,” said LWAM Project Director Jeremiah Winscher. “This joint investigation between LWAM, the City of Fond du Lac Police Department, Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, DEA – Green Bay Resident Office, the WI DOJ - Division of Criminal Investigation as well as the Fond du Lac County District Attorney’s Office showcases law enforcement’s commitment in working together to hold offenders who chose to distribute dangerous drugs within our communities responsible for their criminal actions.”

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.