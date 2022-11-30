News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

WIS 29 eastbound, just west of Edgar, closed due to jackknifed semi

(MGN)
By Sean White
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDGAR, Wis. (WSAW) - All Eastbound lanes on Wisconsin Highway 29 are blocked off due to a jackknifed semi truck.

The accident occurred on Wisconsin Highway 29 at Fairview Drive just West of the Village of Edgar.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department is at the scene attempting to clear it but are expecting the lanes to be blocked for approximately two hours.

Jackknifed semi blocking all EB lanes on Hwy 29
Jackknifed semi blocking all EB lanes on Hwy 29(511 WI)

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fencing wrapped around buck's antler's causes deformity
Abbotsford teen harvests unusual buck
Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Sean Rhyan (75) looks on during an NFL football game against...
Sean Rhyan, Packers 2022 third-round draft pick, suspended six games for violating NFL PED policy
Miles Bradley, 78, is expected to be charged with first-degree intentional homicide
Bond set at $1 million for suspect in elderly man’s murder
Crash scene on I-39 near Mosinee
Mosinee Police investigating overnight crash on I-39
Moderate amount of snowfall in the Northwoods and western Wisconsin today. Areas seeing less...
First Alert Weather Day: Snow ending becoming windy and much colder

Latest News

Tow truck drivers offer safety tips for winter driving
Tow truck drivers share safety tips for First Alert Weather Days
Many local organizations have cash donations matched on Giving Tuesday.
Giving Tuesday has double the impact for many local non-profits
You can donate money, goods or even your time to many local organizations
Many local non-profit organizations benefit greatly on Giving Tuesday
Tow truck drivers offer safety tips for winter driving
Tow truck drivers remind others on the road to slow down and give them room to work