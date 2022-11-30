WIS 29 eastbound, just west of Edgar, closed due to jackknifed semi
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EDGAR, Wis. (WSAW) - All Eastbound lanes on Wisconsin Highway 29 are blocked off due to a jackknifed semi truck.
The accident occurred on Wisconsin Highway 29 at Fairview Drive just West of the Village of Edgar.
The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department is at the scene attempting to clear it but are expecting the lanes to be blocked for approximately two hours.
Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.