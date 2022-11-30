WIS 29 eastbound, just west of Edgar, closed due to jackknifed semi

EDGAR, Wis. (WSAW) - All Eastbound lanes on Wisconsin Highway 29 are blocked off due to a jackknifed semi truck.

The accident occurred on Wisconsin Highway 29 at Fairview Drive just West of the Village of Edgar.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department is at the scene attempting to clear it but are expecting the lanes to be blocked for approximately two hours.

Jackknifed semi blocking all EB lanes on Hwy 29 (511 WI)

