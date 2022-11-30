News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

UW-Stevens Point campuses help celebrate the holidays with music and theater events

(wsaw)
By Sean White
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point is offering a variety of music concerts and theatrical musicals in December at its Stevens Point and Wausau campuses.

The Department of Theatre and Dance at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point will host “A Christmas Carol, The Musical” as part of their “What Lies Beneath” theatre and dance season. The musical will be performed in the Jenkins Theatre of the Noel Fine Arts Center, 1800 Portage St., Stevens Point. Show times are at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2-3, and Dec. 8-10, with matinees at 2 p.m. on Dec. 3-4, and Dec. 10. It is part of the “What Lies Beneath” theatre and dance season.

Tickets are $27 for adults, $24 for seniors and UW-Stevens Point faculty and staff, and $16 for youth. They may be purchased online at tickets.uwsp.edu, by calling 715-346-4100, or by visiting the Information and Tickets Office in the Dreyfus University Center in Stevens Point. Tickets may also be available at each venue one hour prior to each performance.

UW-Stevens Point concerts will be performed at 7:30 p.m. at the UW-Stevens Point Noel Fine Arts Center Michelsen Hall, 1800 Portage St., Stevens Point. Tickets are $17 for the general public, $15 for seniors, and $10 for youth and UWSP employees. UWSP students may attend for free. UWSP at Wausau concerts are performed at 7 p.m. at the James F. Veninga Theater, 625 Stewart Ave, Wausau. Tickets are $10 per person.

A list of UW-Stevens Point and UWSP at Wausau concerts are found below:

Thursday, Dec. 1 – UWSP at Wausau Winter Choral Concert: Wausau Choir and Vocal Jazz

Sunday, Dec. 4 – UWSP Piano Area Recital, 3 p.m. - Free for everyone

Monday, Dec. 5 – UWSP Vocal Jazz Concert

Tuesday, Dec. 6 – UWSP Jazz Ensemble

Wednesday, Dec. 7 – UWSP Jazz Combo

Thursday, Dec. 8 – UWSP Combined Choirs Concert

Sunday, Dec. 11 – UWSP at Wausau Band Concert

Monday, Dec. 12 – UWSP Clarinet Studio Recital - Free for everyone

Tuesday, Dec. 13 – UWSP Jazz Band Concert

Friday, Dec. 16 – Tuba Christmas, 7 p.m. - Free for everyone

UWSP and UWSP at Wausau host holiday concert events
UWSP and UWSP at Wausau host holiday concert events(UWSP)
UWSP to perform "A Christmas Carol, The Musical"
UWSP to perform "A Christmas Carol, The Musical"(UWSP)

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fencing wrapped around buck's antler's causes deformity
Abbotsford teen harvests unusual buck
Crash scene on I-39 near Mosinee
1 killed in fiery crash with semi on I-39 in Mosinee
Portion of Highway 29 near Edgar reopens following semi crash
Woman struck by vehicle in Weston
Moderate amount of snowfall in the Northwoods and western Wisconsin today. Areas seeing less...
First Alert Weather Day: Snow ending becoming windy and much colder

Latest News

Beyond grabbing gifts, the event also consisted of an arts and crafts table, taco bar, and a...
Wausau Eagle’s Club hosts 2nd annual Secret Santa Shop
Sayner-Star Lake hosts inaugural holiday celebration
Boulder Junction public library hosts holiday book walk
Wausau Salvation Army serving free holiday meals