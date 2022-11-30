UW-Stevens Point campuses help celebrate the holidays with music and theater events

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point is offering a variety of music concerts and theatrical musicals in December at its Stevens Point and Wausau campuses.

The Department of Theatre and Dance at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point will host “A Christmas Carol, The Musical” as part of their “What Lies Beneath” theatre and dance season. The musical will be performed in the Jenkins Theatre of the Noel Fine Arts Center, 1800 Portage St., Stevens Point. Show times are at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2-3, and Dec. 8-10, with matinees at 2 p.m. on Dec. 3-4, and Dec. 10. It is part of the “What Lies Beneath” theatre and dance season.

Tickets are $27 for adults, $24 for seniors and UW-Stevens Point faculty and staff, and $16 for youth. They may be purchased online at tickets.uwsp.edu, by calling 715-346-4100, or by visiting the Information and Tickets Office in the Dreyfus University Center in Stevens Point. Tickets may also be available at each venue one hour prior to each performance.

UW-Stevens Point concerts will be performed at 7:30 p.m. at the UW-Stevens Point Noel Fine Arts Center Michelsen Hall, 1800 Portage St., Stevens Point. Tickets are $17 for the general public, $15 for seniors, and $10 for youth and UWSP employees. UWSP students may attend for free. UWSP at Wausau concerts are performed at 7 p.m. at the James F. Veninga Theater, 625 Stewart Ave, Wausau. Tickets are $10 per person.

A list of UW-Stevens Point and UWSP at Wausau concerts are found below:

♦ Thursday, Dec. 1 – UWSP at Wausau Winter Choral Concert: Wausau Choir and Vocal Jazz

♦ Sunday, Dec. 4 – UWSP Piano Area Recital, 3 p.m. - Free for everyone

♦ Monday, Dec. 5 – UWSP Vocal Jazz Concert

♦ Tuesday, Dec. 6 – UWSP Jazz Ensemble

♦ Wednesday, Dec. 7 – UWSP Jazz Combo

♦ Thursday, Dec. 8 – UWSP Combined Choirs Concert

♦ Sunday, Dec. 11 – UWSP at Wausau Band Concert

♦ Monday, Dec. 12 – UWSP Clarinet Studio Recital - Free for everyone

♦ Tuesday, Dec. 13 – UWSP Jazz Band Concert

♦ Friday, Dec. 16 – Tuba Christmas, 7 p.m. - Free for everyone

UWSP and UWSP at Wausau host holiday concert events (UWSP)

UWSP to perform "A Christmas Carol, The Musical" (UWSP)

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.