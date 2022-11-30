Two animals dead in Antigo trailer fire

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - At 2:16 p.m., the City of Antigo Fire Department responded to a trailer home engulfed in flames at 1601 10th Ave. in the City of Antigo.

Heavy smoke and flames were visible upon the arrival of the first units.

The lone occupant of the structure was located at a neighbor’s home. First-arriving crews were able to bring the fire under control quickly. Unfortunately, two family pets were lost in the fire.

Investigation and interviews with the lone occupant determined the fire started from a cigarette that had been dropped near a medical oxygen source. The occupant suffered a minor burn while evacuating and did not require transport to the hospital.

Fire department personnel remained on scene for approximately two hours. Assisting agencies on the scene included the Antigo Police Department, Antigo Water Department, City Gas Company, and Wisconsin Public Service.

The Red Cross has been contacted to assist the residents.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.