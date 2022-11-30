News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Two animals dead in Antigo trailer fire

(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By Sean White
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 9:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - At 2:16 p.m., the City of Antigo Fire Department responded to a trailer home engulfed in flames at 1601 10th Ave. in the City of Antigo.

Heavy smoke and flames were visible upon the arrival of the first units.

The lone occupant of the structure was located at a neighbor’s home. First-arriving crews were able to bring the fire under control quickly. Unfortunately, two family pets were lost in the fire.

Investigation and interviews with the lone occupant determined the fire started from a cigarette that had been dropped near a medical oxygen source. The occupant suffered a minor burn while evacuating and did not require transport to the hospital.

Fire department personnel remained on scene for approximately two hours. Assisting agencies on the scene included the Antigo Police Department, Antigo Water Department, City Gas Company, and Wisconsin Public Service.

The Red Cross has been contacted to assist the residents.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fencing wrapped around buck's antler's causes deformity
Abbotsford teen harvests unusual buck
Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Sean Rhyan (75) looks on during an NFL football game against...
Sean Rhyan, Packers 2022 third-round draft pick, suspended six games for violating NFL PED policy
Miles Bradley, 78, is expected to be charged with first-degree intentional homicide
Bond set at $1 million for suspect in elderly man’s murder
Crash scene on I-39 near Mosinee
Mosinee Police investigating overnight crash on I-39
Moderate amount of snowfall in the Northwoods and western Wisconsin today. Areas seeing less...
First Alert Weather Day: Snow ending becoming windy and much colder

Latest News

WIS 29 eastbound lanes cleared of jackknifed semi
Marathon County snow plows
A return to winter weather keeps Highway Department on its toes
Tow truck drivers offer safety tips for winter driving
Tow truck drivers share safety tips for First Alert Weather Days
Many local organizations have cash donations matched on Giving Tuesday.
Giving Tuesday has double the impact for many local non-profits