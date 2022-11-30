‘Thank God for him’: City worker rescues family from vehicle caught in sinkhole

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - An Ohio city worker rescued a woman and her children from their vehicle after it was submerged in floodwaters on Monday.

WTVG reports the family’s vehicle got stuck in a sinkhole on a flooded street after a water main broke.

The 29-year-old mother, Megan Terry, said it was a scary situation that could’ve ended up worse as the incident happened while she was taking her kids to school.

“I thought it was safe to turn left and follow another vehicle,” Terry said.

However, she said two of her tires ended up getting stuck in a sinkhole that was created by the rushing water.

Terry called 911 and grabbed her 7-year-old son and 5-year-old daughter.

“It was hard trying to get them to walk through the rushing water,” she said. “They were clinging to me for dear life as Duane [Ashley] pulled up to pick us up.”

Duane Ashley, a Toledo Water Distribution worker, rescued Terry and her two children from the rushing water.

“He pulled up in his truck and said ‘Come on get in here. I’m going to take you to safety,’” Terry said. “Thank God for him. He is amazing and acted so quickly.”

The good Samaritan even took them home after the ordeal.

“I tried to be a calming influence because the boy was crying and upset,” Ashley said. “Their car was in the hole and not moving.”

Terry said her car was totaled after getting stuck in the sinkhole. She has since started a GoFundMe for financial assistance.

Copyright 2022 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.