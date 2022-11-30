News and First Alert Weather App
Taylor County Emergency Management selects Hyper-Reach as emergency notification provider

Hyper-Reach is a mass emergency notification system designed specifically for public safety.
Hyper-Reach is a mass emergency notification system designed specifically for public safety.
By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
TAYLOR COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Taylor County Emergency Management is announcing that they have selected a new emergency notification provider.

According to a media release from Taylor County Emergency Management, Taylor County Emergency Management has selected Hyper-Reach as a new emergency notification provider. Hyper-Reach is a mass emergency notification system designed specifically for public safety.

“Our job is to protect the citizens of Taylor County and surrounding communities as effectively and cost-efficiently as possible.” Said Daniel Gellert, Director of Emergency Management for Taylor County, said. “We reviewed all the major vendors for emergency notification service, and Hyper-Reach gave us everything we needed at an unbelievable price. We’re excited about this new capability.”

According to the media release from Taylor County Emergency Management, the County plans to use the service primarily for alerts about weather and environmental hazards, criminal activity, and missing persons. Landline phones are automatically enrolled for community alerts, however, weather alerts to landline phones and community and weather alerts to VoIP phones, mobile phones, and email addresses are only included when people enroll.

Residents and people who work in Taylor County are encouraged to enroll now using a county address either by calling or texting “Alert” to 715-447-7665 or by going to the website, HERE.

According to the media release from Taylor County Emergency Management, Residents can get emergency alerts via their Alexa-enabled smart speakers just by saying “Alexa, enable Hyper-Reach” and following the Alexa-provided instructions. Residents can also download the Hyper-Reach Anywhere app on their smartphones.

