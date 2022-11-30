News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

SUV crashes into Florida fireworks store, sparking huge fire

The 5,573-square foot store was destroyed (WKMG, VICTORIA STEWART, FACEBOOK, SHAJAYLA WHITAKER, CNN)
By ADRIAN SAINZ Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man drove his SUV into a fireworks store, sparking a massive fire in a crash that also killed the driver, authorities said.

The 53-year-old driver rear-ended another vehicle on Monday before plowing into the Phantom Fireworks shop, igniting rockets and a slew of explosions, Florida Today reported.

“It was wild. I could not believe how close people were to it as the fireworks were still blowing up,” Palm Bay resident Richard Griffin told the newspaper. “The mortars and stuff like that, those things can go 100 yards or more when you shoot them straight in the air. So you’ve got these mortars and all sorts of different types of fireworks that are shooting all over the place.”

The 5,573-square-foot (518-square-meter) store was destroyed. Police didn’t release the name of the driver and are continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fencing wrapped around buck's antler's causes deformity
Abbotsford teen harvests unusual buck
Crash scene on I-39 near Mosinee
1 killed in fiery crash with semi on I-39 in Mosinee
Portion of Highway 29 near Edgar reopens following semi crash
Woman struck by vehicle in Weston
Moderate amount of snowfall in the Northwoods and western Wisconsin today. Areas seeing less...
First Alert Weather Day: Snow ending becoming windy and much colder

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces a third run for president as he speaks at...
Treasury making Trump taxes available to House committee
William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales, are making their second trip to the U.S. as...
UK royals traveling to Boston with eye on environment prize
President Joe Biden spoke Wednesday at the White House Tribal Nations Summit.
Biden pledges new commitments, respect for tribal nations
Mid-State Truck Service kicks off annual holiday campaign
The steeple was blown off a church in the community of Steens, Mississippi, after a strong...
Deep South tornado outbreak: 2 dead from twister in the dark