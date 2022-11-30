News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Study: 4-day global work week pilot program shows success

The workers themselves also liked the schedule change, saying they felt less stress and burnout.
The workers themselves also liked the schedule change, saying they felt less stress and burnout.(Meta)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new 6-month study says a 4-day weekly job schedule appears to provide a win-win situation.

Researchers with the non-profit 4 Day Week Global say the average revenue rose nearly 40% compared to the same period the year before with a 5-day schedule in place.

The workers themselves also liked the schedule change, saying they felt less stress and burnout.

The findings are based on 903 employees from 33 companies who made the schedule change with no change in pay.

Few companies involved in the study said they planned to keep the 4-day schedule, at least for now.

A separate 6-month study in the United Kingdom by 4 Day Week Global just wrapped up. The results are expected back early next year.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fencing wrapped around buck's antler's causes deformity
Abbotsford teen harvests unusual buck
Crash scene on I-39 near Mosinee
Mosinee Police investigating overnight crash on I-39
Portion of Highway 29 near Edgar reopens following semi crash
Woman struck by vehicle in Weston
Moderate amount of snowfall in the Northwoods and western Wisconsin today. Areas seeing less...
First Alert Weather Day: Snow ending becoming windy and much colder

Latest News

Chick-Fil-A is selling fast food-themed merch.
Chick-Fil-A sells merch for first time ever
The shooting took place at the VVS1 Hooka Lounge in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
8 wounded, 3 in critical condition, after Louisiana lounge shooting, police say
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York was elected Wednesday as the new leader of the House Democrats.
Hakeem Jeffries elected to lead House Dems’ next generation
The announcement by IS spokesman Abu Omar al-Muhajer came at a time when IS has been trying to...
Islamic State group says leader Abu al-Hassan al-Qurayshi killed in battle