Several holiday shows happening in December at the Grand Theater

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The holiday season is in full swing at the Grand Theater in Wausau.

During the first weekend in December, The Central Wisconsin School of Ballet will present The Nutcracker. Area dancers and guest artists from American Ballet Theatre will take on roles of beloved Nutcracker characters and travel to the Land of Sweets with Clara and the Nutcracker Prince. Shows on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 4 at 1:30 p.m. Click here to buy tickets online.

On Tuesday, Dec. 6 Grammy-winning John Berry will bring his annual Christmas tour to Wausau. The show is at 7:30 a.m. and will feature his acclaimed performance of ‘O Holy Night’. Click here for tickets.

On Wednesday, Dec. 7, The Midtown Men will return to deck the halls with their classic choreography, vibrant vocals, and captivating chemistry. Ring in the season with this evening of songs and stories, featuring Yuletide classics such as “Winter Wonderland,” “Let It Snow,” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” as well as The Midtown Men’s signature renditions of the greatest rock and roll hits of the 1960s, from the Four Seasons and the Beatles, to the Temptations, Motown and more. Click here to purchase tickets online.

Dec. 9-11, Wausau Community Theatre will present A Christmas Carol. The tradition is back for its 15th season. It is the classic tale of hard-hearted Ebenezer Scrooge who is visited by the ghost of his late partner, Jacob Marley and the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future. Scrooge’s story of redemption remains as powerful and uplifting as it ever was. Click here to purchase tickets online.

Looking for a holiday show unlike any other? For Kids From 1-92: The Spirit of Christmas Music, Past and Present is Dec. 14. Led by legacy talent Steve March-Tormé and Michael Bailey from Vic Ferrari, the band’s roster is full of top-notch players. They’ll perform a few classics, sure, but with their own unique arrangements, including Steve’s wonderful version of the multi-platinum selling “The Christmas Song,” written by his father, the legendary Mel Tormé. Click here to buy tickets online.

And rounding out the holiday shows is John Altenburgh Christmas Extravaganza. With years of sold-out shows, this true Wisconsin tradition has long been the hottest holiday ticket in town. And with an all-star lineup, it’s a night of powerful jazz, blues, rock, gospel, and holiday standards, all performed with a local flair that leaves audiences filled with Christmas spirit. The show is Dec. 16 at 7:30 p.m. Click here to buy tickets.

Looking to give the gift of the arts? Grand Theater Executive Director Sean Wright said gift certificates are a great option.

“They’re valid for three years. You can get them online, or you can get them through the box office, and they’re valid for all of our shows. And that way, you can give a gift and people can choose their own night out at The Grand,” explained Wright.

Wright said 2023 also features a jammed-packed schedule.

“It’s exciting to have a schedule that is that full and it seems like every time we turn around, we’re adding a show. So we encourage people to jump on our website, follow us on social media and stay up to date with everything we’re doing,” said Wright.

Click here to view all upcoming shows.

