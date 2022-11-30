Name of victim in Marathon County fatal pedestrian crash released

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 31-year-old woman who was struck and killed while walking on a rural highway Monday evening has been identified as Joy Moravec.

Investigators said the Marshfield woman was walking on County Road J near Country Road Z when she was hit by a car. Moravec died of her injuries.

Investigators said Moravec was wearing dark clothing and there was no lighting in the area.

The location is near the Sunset County Store in the town of Easton, which is northeast of Wausau.

