News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Name of victim in Marathon County fatal pedestrian crash released

(MGN)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 31-year-old woman who was struck and killed while walking on a rural highway Monday evening has been identified as Joy Moravec.

Investigators said the Marshfield woman was walking on County Road J near Country Road Z when she was hit by a car. Moravec died of her injuries.

Investigators said Moravec was wearing dark clothing and there was no lighting in the area.

The location is near the Sunset County Store in the town of Easton, which is northeast of Wausau.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fencing wrapped around buck's antler's causes deformity
Abbotsford teen harvests unusual buck
Crash scene on I-39 near Mosinee
1 killed in fiery crash with semi on I-39 in Mosinee
Portion of Highway 29 near Edgar reopens following semi crash
Woman struck by vehicle in Weston
Moderate amount of snowfall in the Northwoods and western Wisconsin today. Areas seeing less...
First Alert Weather Day: Snow ending becoming windy and much colder

Latest News

December marks opening for lake trout season on superior
UW-Stevens Point campuses help celebrate the holidays with music and theater events
Crash scene on I-39 near Mosinee
1 killed in fiery crash with semi on I-39 in Mosinee
prevail bank grand reopening
Prevail Bank makes donation to local teen homeless shelter