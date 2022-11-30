News and First Alert Weather App
MU holiday lights contestants upping their lighting game

(Source: Pixabay)
By Sean White
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield Utilities will be holding its annual MU Holiday Lights Contest again this year, with rumors swirling that last year’s contestants have improved decorations for this year.

Entries will be accepted from Nov. 25 through Dec. 8 and there is no charge to enter the contest. However, a few rules do apply to participants.

Participants must be customers of Marshfield Utilities and only one submission will be accepted per household. Business and residential entries are accepted. Take up to 3 photos of your outdoor holiday decorations and lighting with your first and last name on each of your photo files. MU will also donate $10 to local charities for each entry up to $500. All qualifying entries will be added to MU’s Holiday Lights map to be shared with the public.

Voting for the best holiday lights will be held Dec. 10-Dec. 18. The voting link will be shared on Facebook, Instagram, and the MU website. Prizes will be awarded to the top 3 displays and be in the form of MACCI Gift Certificates from MU.

Prizes will be $150 for first, $100 for second, and $50 for third.

To submit your entry for the holiday light contest, click here.

