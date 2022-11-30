Mid-State Truck Service kicks off annual holiday campaign

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For the past 14 years, Mid-State Truck Service has been supporting the Toys for Tots program with their Truckers for Tots campaign.

The mission has been to alleviate some of the financial stress of the holidays on families while making sure children have something to open on Christmas morning. The Truckers for Tots campaign has exceeded last year’s donation of more than $55,000 worth of new toys as this year they will be contributing over $60,000 worth to the local communities that they serve.

Fleet Farm will again be the retail partner for each of the shopping events happening at different locations in the next few weeks.

♦ Nov. 30 - Stevens Point at 5 p.m.

♦ Dec. 1 - Marshfield at 5 p.m.

♦ Dec. 6 - Wausau at 3 p.m.

♦ Dec. 7 - Chippewa at 3 p.m.

♦ Dec. 8 - Duluth at 5 p.m.

Participating employees and community members will overflow their carts with toys which will be loaded into a semi-trailer and brought to the local Toys for Tots donation center.

For more information on the Truckers for Tots campaign, find toy donation locations, or to donate monetarily online, visit here.

