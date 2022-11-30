Marshfield Medical Center and Y106.5 host CMNH Radiothon

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marshfield Medical Center and local radio partners Y106.5 will once again be hosting the Children’s Miracle Network Radiothon on Dec. 1 and 2 from 6 a.m.-6 p.m.

They have been hosting the event for about 19 years and have helped make an incredible impact in that time for kids in northern and central Wisconsin. Radiothon is a signature Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals event. This is also the first year that the Radiothon will be back live and in-person since the start of the pandemic.

Tune into Y106.5 to hear stories of bravery and inspiration from local sick and injured kids that have or are currently receiving care at Marshfield Children’s Hospital.

The event will take place at the newly renovated lobby at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield. Proceeds made help in supporting the efforts of the hospital to care for the children.

If you would like to pledge or donate, call 1-855-255-4000 or visit the CMNH Radiothon website here.

