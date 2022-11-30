News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Giving Tuesday has double the impact for many local non-profits

Many local organizations have cash donations matched on Giving Tuesday.
Many local organizations have cash donations matched on Giving Tuesday.(wsaw)
By Hannah Borchert
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Americans donated nearly $3 billion dollars nationwide on Giving Tuesday last year. Shattering the previous year’s records. This year experts predict the record will be broken once again.

For organizations like GiGi’s Playhouse and the Women’s Community, Giving Tuesday has double the impact because generous donors will match monetary donations.

It also doesn’t have to be money donations though.

The United Way is collecting new or gently used clothing for Becca’s Closet for families in need. Like one family who lost everything in a fire this week. “That is a really big difference in that families life when they can just go two more days without having the winter jacket or the shoes that they don’t have,” says Sarah Olafson, United Way. “One dollar goes a really long way, especially today and going into the end of the season.”

Jane Graham Jennings, Executive Director of the Women’s Community in Wausau says, “To be able to see the difference that it makes when someone is just scraping by… and we say here’s a $100 go get some groceries for your family.”

Inflation might make giving more challenging this year, but the price hikes make a donation more important than ever.

“This time of year is very critical. there’s an increase in cost for everything and to be able to continue to provide the vital resources that we provide it costs money,” said Erica Erdman, Playhouse Manager at Gigi’s Playhouse in Wausau.

If you’d like to volunteer or donate, click on the links for Gigi’s Playhouse, United Way, or the Women’s Community. The Women’s Community and United Way are also accepting in-person clothing donations during their regular operating hours.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fencing wrapped around buck's antler's causes deformity
Abbotsford teen harvests unusual buck
Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Sean Rhyan (75) looks on during an NFL football game against...
Sean Rhyan, Packers 2022 third-round draft pick, suspended six games for violating NFL PED policy
Miles Bradley, 78, is expected to be charged with first-degree intentional homicide
Bond set at $1 million for suspect in elderly man’s murder
Crash scene on I-39 near Mosinee
Mosinee Police investigating overnight crash on I-39
Moderate amount of snowfall in the Northwoods and western Wisconsin today. Areas seeing less...
First Alert Weather Day issued for the rest of Tuesday

Latest News

You can donate money, goods or even your time to many local organizations
Many local non-profit organizations benefit greatly on Giving Tuesday
Tow truck drivers offer safety tips for winter driving
Tow truck drivers remind others on the road to slow down and give them room to work
Sen. Baldwin, U.S. Senate pass Respect for Marriage Act
Woman struck by vehicle in Weston