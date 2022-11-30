Giving Tuesday has double the impact for many local non-profits

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Americans donated nearly $3 billion dollars nationwide on Giving Tuesday last year. Shattering the previous year’s records. This year experts predict the record will be broken once again.

For organizations like GiGi’s Playhouse and the Women’s Community, Giving Tuesday has double the impact because generous donors will match monetary donations.

It also doesn’t have to be money donations though.

The United Way is collecting new or gently used clothing for Becca’s Closet for families in need. Like one family who lost everything in a fire this week. “That is a really big difference in that families life when they can just go two more days without having the winter jacket or the shoes that they don’t have,” says Sarah Olafson, United Way. “One dollar goes a really long way, especially today and going into the end of the season.”

Jane Graham Jennings, Executive Director of the Women’s Community in Wausau says, “To be able to see the difference that it makes when someone is just scraping by… and we say here’s a $100 go get some groceries for your family.”

Inflation might make giving more challenging this year, but the price hikes make a donation more important than ever.

“This time of year is very critical. there’s an increase in cost for everything and to be able to continue to provide the vital resources that we provide it costs money,” said Erica Erdman, Playhouse Manager at Gigi’s Playhouse in Wausau.

If you’d like to volunteer or donate, click on the links for Gigi’s Playhouse, United Way, or the Women’s Community. The Women’s Community and United Way are also accepting in-person clothing donations during their regular operating hours.

