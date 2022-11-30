News and First Alert Weather App
Four area teams pick up wins in Nov. 29 prep highlights

High school sports 11/29/22
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau West, D.C. Everest and Marathon boys basketball picked up wins on Tuesday, while SPASH topped Mosinee on the ice.

At Wausau West, the Warriors raced out to an early lead thanks to buckets from Brett Butalla and Carter Seibel. They beat Eau Claire North at home, 58-42.

As for their conference counterparts, D.C. Everest trailed at the end of the first half against Eau Claire Memorial. However, a comeback saw the Evergreens come out on top, 66-65.

Marathon boys basketball hosted the sixth-ranked team in Division 4, Auburndale, and were able to prevail in a tight 58-53 win. Grant Warren had 24 points to lead all scorers.

Finally, on the ice, SPASH travelled to Mosinee and thoroughly handled Mosinee, 4-0.

