Former President Bill Clinton tests positive for COVID-19

Former president Bill Clinton announced he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Former president Bill Clinton announced he has tested positive for COVID-19.(Edward Kimmel / CC BY-SA 2.0 via MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Former President Bill Clinton has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a tweet posted on Wednesday.

Clinton said he is experiencing “mild symptoms,” and is “doing fine overall.”

“I’ve tested positive for Covid. I’ve had mild symptoms, but I’m doing fine overall and keeping myself busy at home,” the former president said. “I’m grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, which has kept my case mild, and I urge everyone to do the same, especially as we move into the winter months.”

