First Alert Weather: Leftover flurries & chilly conditions Wednesday

Strong west winds Wednesday will make it feel like the single digits.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 6:46 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Bundle up Wednesday! In wake of the winter system Tuesday, chilly and blustery weather conditions on tap. Leftover snowflakes falling during the morning hours as flurries, but driving conditions have improved. Most areas across North-Central Wisconsin reporting good winter driving conditions, minus a few slippery spots across the Northwoods.

Blustery west winds coming in at 40 mph
Blustery west winds coming in at 40 mph(WSAW)

Strong west winds Wednesday will gust in at 30-40 mph throughout the day. If you have any loose holiday decor outdoors, make sure they are secured or bring them indoors. Highs will be colder near 22, but with strong winds throughout the day, wind chills will be in the single digits. Skies will be cloudy for the afternoon.

With colder temperatures and strong winds, wind chills will feel like the single digits.
With colder temperatures and strong winds, wind chills will feel like the single digits.(WSAW)

Winds will diminish overnight. Low temperatures to drop into the single digits by Thursday morning. Less chilly during the daytime with partly cloudy skies and a high near 30. Warming to the low 40s by Friday to end the work week. Our next weather maker arrives Friday evening bringing a chance for some light snow Friday night. Temperatures drop again Saturday. Highs to only warm to 20 during the day with a chance for some light snow showers Saturday morning.

Some snow showers will be possible during Friday evening ahead of a weather system
Some snow showers will be possible during Friday evening ahead of a weather system(WSAW)

