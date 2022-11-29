News and First Alert Weather App
Woman struck by vehicle in Weston

(WSAZ)
By Sean White
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Everest Metropolitan Police Department responded to a 911 call around 4:35 p.m. tonight for a woman who was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street.

The woman was walking at the intersection of Alderson St and Sternberg Ave when a vehicle traveling southbound on Anderson St struck her.

Sgt Samuel Stroik of the Everest Metropolitan Police Department says the woman has been transported to a local hospital with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver remained at the scene and has been fully cooperative with law enforcement. Sgt Stroik added that this is still an active scene and there will be further updates as the information comes in.

The incident is a reminder that the weather conditions right now are making it even more difficult to see while driving, especially in areas that are already not well-lit.

