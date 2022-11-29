Wausau Holiday Parade to be held Friday, NewsChannel 7 collecting donations for Share Your Holidays

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The annual Wausau Holiday Parade will be held Friday, Dec. 2 through downtown Wausau.

The parade begins at 6:30 p.m. The route is from Marathon Park along Stewart Avenue heading east to First Street. The route turns on Jefferson Street ending at the 400 Block.

NewsChannel 7 along with Peyton’s Promise will collect non-perishable food donations for Share Your Holidays. Share Your Holidays is our annual food drive and fundraiser for the Neighbor’s Place and Salvation Army. We are now in our 20th Year of helping those in our community. You’ve helped us raise more than $1 million plus trailers of food.

Wausau Events will host a warming party from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. inside the Great Hall. Kids can meet Santa and Mrs. Claus while enjoying cookies and hot cocoa.

Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg will light the holiday tree on the 400 Block following the parade.

