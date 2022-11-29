News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Wausau Holiday Parade to be held Friday, NewsChannel 7 collecting donations for Share Your Holidays

(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The annual Wausau Holiday Parade will be held Friday, Dec. 2 through downtown Wausau.

The parade begins at 6:30 p.m. The route is from Marathon Park along Stewart Avenue heading east to First Street. The route turns on Jefferson Street ending at the 400 Block.

NewsChannel 7 along with Peyton’s Promise will collect non-perishable food donations for Share Your Holidays. Share Your Holidays is our annual food drive and fundraiser for the Neighbor’s Place and Salvation Army. We are now in our 20th Year of helping those in our community. You’ve helped us raise more than $1 million plus trailers of food.

Wausau Events will host a warming party from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. inside the Great Hall. Kids can meet Santa and Mrs. Claus while enjoying cookies and hot cocoa.

Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg will light the holiday tree on the 400 Block following the parade.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fencing wrapped around buck's antler's causes deformity
Abbotsford teen harvests unusual buck
Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Sean Rhyan (75) looks on during an NFL football game against...
Sean Rhyan, Packers 2022 third-round draft pick, suspended six games for violating NFL PED policy
Miles Bradley, 78, is expected to be charged with first-degree intentional homicide
Bond set at $1 million for suspect in elderly man’s murder
Crash scene on I-39 near Mosinee
Mosinee Police investigating overnight crash on I-39
Moderate amount of snowfall in the Northwoods and western Wisconsin today. Areas seeing less...
First Alert Weather Day issued for the rest of Tuesday

Latest News

Mark LaFond to be released under community supervision
Convicted sex offender released in Rhinelander under community supervision
First Presbyterian Church serves 700 meals to less fortunate in Wausau
Local church continues 50-year Thanksgiving tradition
Special Olympics Wisconsin knocking down pins to close out 2022
Major donors for the Plover River Crossing Trail receive trail naming rights
Major donations bring local trail project closer to goal