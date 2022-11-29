News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Trees for Troops event supports 270 armed service members

By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 7:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Christmas Tree Producers Association held its annual Trees for Troops event today donating trees to 270 men and women in the armed forces.

The trees were picked up earlier today and are on their way to the military base in Fort Bliss, Texas.

Carol Iczkowski, Board Member for the Wisconsin Christmas Tree Producers Association says, “Donating the trees to give to our service men and women mean a lot to me because they miss home, they miss Wisconsin. There’s always that, especially during the season, they want to be with their family, so this is a little touch of home for them.”

Iczkowski added that helping out with the event is extra meaningful to her because her son Dustin is currently serving in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fencing wrapped around buck's antler's causes deformity
Abbotsford teen harvests unusual buck
Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Sean Rhyan (75) looks on during an NFL football game against...
Sean Rhyan, Packers 2022 third-round draft pick, suspended six games for violating NFL PED policy
Miles Bradley, 78, is expected to be charged with first-degree intentional homicide
Bond set at $1 million for suspect in elderly man’s murder
Snow north, while rain showers will mix with and change to snow in Central Wisconsin Tuesday...
First Alert Weather: A potential winter storm could impact the region early this week
Cody Robertson
Merrill man gets 5 years prison in young son’s 2020 death

Latest News

Trees for Troops event supports military members
NewsChannel 7 at 6 pm - VOD - clipped version
'Trees for Troops' donates to service members
'Trees for Troops' donates to service members
Details released in Sunday shooting
Details released in Sunday shooting
Shopping local for Cyber Monday
Shopping local for Cyber Monday