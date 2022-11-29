Trees for Troops event supports 270 armed service members

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Christmas Tree Producers Association held its annual Trees for Troops event today donating trees to 270 men and women in the armed forces.

The trees were picked up earlier today and are on their way to the military base in Fort Bliss, Texas.

Carol Iczkowski, Board Member for the Wisconsin Christmas Tree Producers Association says, “Donating the trees to give to our service men and women mean a lot to me because they miss home, they miss Wisconsin. There’s always that, especially during the season, they want to be with their family, so this is a little touch of home for them.”

Iczkowski added that helping out with the event is extra meaningful to her because her son Dustin is currently serving in the U.S. Marine Corps.

