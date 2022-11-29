News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says

Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into a wood chipper.
By Aaron Weeks and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WFIE/Gray News) – A tree trimmer died after an equipment accident in a Kentucky residential neighborhood Monday.

Deputies with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office were called to respond to reports of a traumatic injury at a home.

They said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into a wood chipper.

The man was pronounced dead by the Daviess County Coroner, WFIE reports.

The investigation is ongoing, but no foul play is suspected.

Copyright 2022 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fencing wrapped around buck's antler's causes deformity
Abbotsford teen harvests unusual buck
Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Sean Rhyan (75) looks on during an NFL football game against...
Sean Rhyan, Packers 2022 third-round draft pick, suspended six games for violating NFL PED policy
Miles Bradley, 78, is expected to be charged with first-degree intentional homicide
Bond set at $1 million for suspect in elderly man’s murder
Moderate amount of snowfall in the Northwoods and western Wisconsin today. Areas seeing less...
First Alert Weather Day issued for Tuesday
Snow north, while rain showers will mix with and change to snow in Central Wisconsin Tuesday...
First Alert Weather: A potential winter storm could impact the region early this week

Latest News

Actor Clarence Gilyard Jr. died at the age of 66, the University of Nevada, Las Vegas...
‘Top Gun,’ ‘Matlock’ actor Clarence Gilyard Jr. dies at age 66
“The rights of all married couples will never truly be safe without the proper protections...
Senate to vote on landmark bill protecting same-sex marriage
Jayson McGraw's mother said he had just graduated from West Portsmouth High School in the spring.
Family mourns teen killed in stabbing; 14 and 16-year-old charged
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) gets a kiss from his wife Brittany before...
Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany welcome baby boy
A library book finally made its way back home after 47 years of being checked out. (WCCO,...
Long-overdue book returned to library after 47 years