News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

‘Top Gun,’ ‘Matlock’ actor Clarence Gilyard Jr. dies at age 66

Actor Clarence Gilyard Jr. died at the age of 66, the University of Nevada, Las Vegas...
Actor Clarence Gilyard Jr. died at the age of 66, the University of Nevada, Las Vegas announced. Before his work as a film and theatre professor, he had been featured in TV shows "Matlock and "Walker, Texas Ranger," as well as the movie "Die Hard."(WMBF News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 8:47 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Actor Clarence Gilyard Jr., known for roles in movies like “Top Gun” and TV shows “Matlock” and “Walker, Texas Ranger,” has died at the age of 66.

The University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where Gilyard worked as a film and theatre professor, announced his passing Monday.

“It is with profound sadness that I share this news,” said Dean Nancy J. Uscher, UNLV College of Fine Arts, in a news release. “His students were deeply inspired by him, as were all who knew him. He had many extraordinary talents and was extremely well-known in the university through his dedication to teaching and his professional accomplishments. He had a national and international following through his celebrated work in the theatre, in film, and television.

“His generosity of spirit was boundless - he was always ready to contribute to projects and performances however possible. We remember Clarence with joy and gratitude for all he contributed to the College of Fine Arts, the UNLV community, and, through his impressive personal achievements, to the world.”

UNLV did not state a cause of death.

Gilyard was featured in two of the biggest action movies of the ‘80s, as the pilot Sundown in “Top Gun” and the technical expert Theo in “Die Hard.” He also found success on the small screen, appearing in 85 episodes of “Matlock” and in 196 episodes of the original “Walker” among nearly 40 acting credits, per IMDb.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fencing wrapped around buck's antler's causes deformity
Abbotsford teen harvests unusual buck
Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Sean Rhyan (75) looks on during an NFL football game against...
Sean Rhyan, Packers 2022 third-round draft pick, suspended six games for violating NFL PED policy
Miles Bradley, 78, is expected to be charged with first-degree intentional homicide
Bond set at $1 million for suspect in elderly man’s murder
Moderate amount of snowfall in the Northwoods and western Wisconsin today. Areas seeing less...
First Alert Weather Day issued for Tuesday
Snow north, while rain showers will mix with and change to snow in Central Wisconsin Tuesday...
First Alert Weather: A potential winter storm could impact the region early this week

Latest News

“The rights of all married couples will never truly be safe without the proper protections...
Senate to vote on landmark bill protecting same-sex marriage
Jayson McGraw's mother said he had just graduated from West Portsmouth High School in the spring.
Family mourns teen killed in stabbing; 14 and 16-year-old charged
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) gets a kiss from his wife Brittany before...
Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany welcome baby boy
A library book finally made its way back home after 47 years of being checked out. (WCCO,...
Long-overdue book returned to library after 47 years