Spruce up your Thanksgiving leftovers with recipes from the Wisconsin Potato Growers Association

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Need something to bring to your next holiday party?

We’ve all heard about charcuterie boards. Why not create one with mashed potatoes?

Sarah Agena with the Wisconsin Potato Growers Association stopped by Sunrise 7 to share a recipe for a Fall Harvest Mashed Potato Board.

INGREDIENTS

Butternut squash mashed potatoes

5 yellow potatoes

1 cup butternut squash soup pre-made

½ tsp salt

½ tsp black pepper

Toppings

½ cup goat cheese crumbled

½ cup cranberries dried

Caramelized Onions

2 yellow onions

2 Tbsp olive oil

¼ cup white wine

½ tsp salt

Maple Glazed Butternut Squash

¼ cup maple syrup

1 cup butternut squash diced

1 Tbsp olive oil

½ tsp salt

½ tsp black pepper

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

1 cup brussels sprouts

1 Tbsp olive oil

1 tsp salt

½ tsp black pepper

On the Side

1 package multigrain seeded bread optional

INSTRUCTIONS

Gather all ingredients and equipment needed

Preheat oven to 400°F.

Rinse and peel yellow potatoes, then cut into small cubes, and place in a large pot and fill with enough water to cover potatoes. Then turn on to high heat and bring to a boil. Reduce to a simmer and cook potatoes for 30 minutes or until they are fork tender. Drain water and shake off excess liquid. Place potatoes in a bowl, add roasted garlic, then using a food mill, hand/stand mixer or fork, mash potatoes until smooth or desired consistency. Set aside and let cool.

To make butternut squash mashed potatoes, in a large bowl, add mashed potatoes, butternut squash soup, salt, and black pepper. Use a spatula or whisk to mix until fully incorporated. Set aside.

To make maple glazed butternut squash, in a large bowl, add diced butternut squash, olive oil, maple syrup, salt and black pepper and toss until fully coated. Then place butternut squash onto a parchment paper lined baking sheet and place in the oven for 10-12 minutes or until soft and slightly charred. Remove from oven and set aside to cool.

To make roasted brussels sprouts, rinse brussels sprouts and cut into quarters, place in a large bowl and add olive oil, salt, black pepper, and toss to fully coat. Then place on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet and roast in the oven for 10-12 minutes or until crispy and slightly charred. Remove from oven and set aside to cool.

To make caramelized onions, slice yellow onions and add with olive oil to a frying pan or skillet on the stove on medium heat. Then add salt, mix and let brown stirring occasionally for about 10 minutes. Add white wine and stir to deglaze, picking up the bits stuck to the bottom of the pan. Cook down for another 1-2 minutes until alcohol is cooked off and onions are brown in color. Remove from heat and set aside.

To make the board, spread the butternut squash mashed potatoes evenly and top off with maple glazed butternut squash, dried cranberries, roasted brussels sprouts, caramelized onions, crumbled goat cheese, and finish with a drizzle of olive oil.

Serve with toasted or grilled multigrain seeded bread (optional.).

Cook once, eat twice. Leftovers are common during the holidays, but you don’t have to eat the same meal over and over. This recipe is a great way to use leftover turkey and will be a hit with lingering guests.

Stuffed Potato Caps with Turkey Leftovers

INGREDIENTS

1 ½ lbs Terrific Trio Little Potatoes

1 Tbsp olive oil

½ turkey shredded

½ jalapeno diced

½ red pepper diced

½ Tbsp chili powder

½ tsp cumin

½ tsp garlic powder

¼ tsp cayenne

¼ tsp oregano

½ cream cheese

1 Tbsp cilantro chopped

Crema

1 avocado pitted and peeled

¼ cup Greek yogurt

3 Tbsp water

1 lime zest and juice

6 sprigs cilantro plus stems

¼ tsp Kosher salt

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat oven to 400°F.

Pierce potatoes two times with a fork. Microwave for seven minutes (or until completely cooked.)

In a medium-sized skillet over medium-high heat, add oil and saute onions, turkey, jalapeno, red pepper, and spices. Reduce heat to low.

Cut potatoes in half lengthwise and scoop out the center. Add potato centers to the skillet, along with the cream cheese. Once incorporated, fill each potato with the filling. Bake for 10 minutes.

To make the crema, combine all crema ingredients in a food processor and blend until smooth.

To serve, top each potato with crema and chopped cilantro.

