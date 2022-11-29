Sen. Baldwin, U.S. Senate pass Respect for Marriage Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSAW) - U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) and the Bipartisan Senate voted 61-36, to pass the Respect for Marriage Act.

“Today, an overwhelming majority of Senators stepped up to protect the freedoms and rights of millions of Americans in same-sex and interracial marriages. I’m proud to have worked across the aisle to get the job done for millions of loving couples in Wisconsin and across the country,” said Senator Baldwin.

“Millions of same-sex and interracial couples made this moment possible by living openly as their authentic selves, changing the hearts and minds of people around them. This legislation will protect the hard-fought progress we’ve made on marriage equality and I look forward to the Respect for Marriage Act becoming the law of the land,” Senator Baldwin added.

Specifically, the bill repeals and replaces provisions that define, for purposes of federal law, marriage as between a man and a woman and spouse as a person of the opposite sex with provisions that recognize any marriage that is valid under state law.

Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler celebrated the passing of the bill saying, “The Respect for Marriage Act comes at a critical moment for our state and nation. Following the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the Respect for Marriage Act will provide essential protections for same-sex and interracial marriage before the U.S. Supreme Court can put their activism over established precedent.”

With the House passing the bill in July and the Senate now passing it today, the bill now goes to President Biden for approval before it can become law.

