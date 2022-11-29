News and First Alert Weather App
Portion of I-39 Southbound blocked

The right lane of I-39 heading Southbound is blocked at Maple Ridge Road in Mosinee.
By WSAW Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 2:25 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The right lane of I-39 heading Southbound is blocked at Maple Ridge Road in Mosinee. According to WisDOT, the portion of the highway is blocked due to a crash on I-39/US 51 South. It was reported at 1:29 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department responding to the crash. It’s expected to be closed for over two hours.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

