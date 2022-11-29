News and First Alert Weather App
Man accused of role in area ‘grandparent scam’ scheduled to enter plea

William Comfort, 27
William Comfort, 27(Marathon County Jail)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -- A 27-year-old California man accused of having a role in a scam that defrauded several area elderly residents out of thousands of dollars is scheduled to enter a plea to his charges in Marathon County on Tuesday.

William Comfort is charged with three counts of theft. The charges carry an increased penalty because the victims were elderly.

In May, many county and city law enforcement agencies began getting reports of an aggressive spin on the ‘grandparent scam’. The crime not only included a phone call from someone pretending to be the victim’s grandchild, but also an in-person visit to collect the bail money.

Court documents state Comfort posed as an attorney and bondsman in the scam.

In Marathon County, a woman lost nearly $50,000. A person was arrested in that case. In Taylor County, a woman reported losing $9,500 in the scam. The woman was able to provide a vehicle description and a phone number for the person that had called her. Investigators in Taylor County worked with other jurisdictions to collaborate on the investigation.

Comfort is also facing charges in Waupaca and Taylor counties.

Authorities in Taylor County learned the suspect vehicle was a car rented from Appleton. According to court documents, the vehicle was rented by William Comfort of Los Angeles. GPS data from the rented vehicle showed it stopped at the victim’s property in Taylor County.

Court documents state investigators believe Comfort and others were working in an organized ring. The FBI is assisting with the investigation.

An arraignment hearing is scheduled in Marathon County at 11:15 a.m.

