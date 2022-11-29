News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Hello, My Name Is: Reese Rogowski

Rogowski has led Wittenberg-Birnamwood to seven conference titles across three different sports
Hello, My Name Is: Reese Rogowski
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WITTENBERG, Wis. (WSAW) - When Reese Rogowski stepped onto the stage in state volleyball for Wittenberg-Birnamwood, it was a dream come true.

It wasn’t the first time she had competed at state. She had been to state twice in track and field. But this time was different.

“It was a once in a four year experience,” Rogowski said. “It was exciting to be able to play in front of that crowd,” Rogowski said.

The senior has done it all at Wittenberg-Birnamwood. In the fall she plays volleyball, in the winter she plays basketball and in the spring she runs track and field.

She’s been to state in two out of her three sports.

”It’s really special to me because, it knows that all the work that I put in all these four years of sports has led to a good outcome,” she said.

“If you want to see success, you have to put extra time in outside of your sport,” her basketball coach, Nick Mechelke said. “Reese has done that.”

Rogowski started lacing up at a young age by stacking her schedule in middle school. She did all three of those sports, as well as club volleyball in the winner and basketball in the spring.

By the time high school came around, Rogowski had to narrow her sports down to three options. She chose track and field over softball in the spring because she felt it would make her a better athlete.

”The mindset is the same. Working hard in each practice and focusing on the things that I need to be better at,” Rogowski said of her dedication to three sports.

Her success didn’t come as an accident.

”She has put a lot of time to where she has got in to practice her skills, ball handling, running and her mechanics in track, volleyball,” Mechelke said.

The work has paid off. Looking at the banners hanging in the Chargers gym, plenty of representation is stitched on her three sports. She has won six conference titles in four seasons.

”I love looking back at the banners and seeing that we’ve been successful in the sports that I’m in,” Rogowski said.

And it’s provided a mold for their youth to follow.

“I have two freshman out on the floor…where they get to look at her and go, ‘hey, this is what it takes,’” Mechelke said.

Whether it’s the track of the hardwood, Rogowski hopes to add to her legacy no matter what big stages lie ahead.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fencing wrapped around buck's antler's causes deformity
Abbotsford teen harvests unusual buck
Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Sean Rhyan (75) looks on during an NFL football game against...
Sean Rhyan, Packers 2022 third-round draft pick, suspended six games for violating NFL PED policy
Miles Bradley, 78, is expected to be charged with first-degree intentional homicide
Bond set at $1 million for suspect in elderly man’s murder
Snow north, while rain showers will mix with and change to snow in Central Wisconsin Tuesday...
First Alert Weather: A potential winter storm could impact the region early this week
Cody Robertson
Merrill man gets 5 years prison in young son’s 2020 death

Latest News

University of Wisconsin Director of Athletics Chris McIntosh and new head football coach Luke...
Future Badgers gameplan laid out by Fickell
LSU head football coach Brian Kelly recapped his team’s loss to Texas A&M and looked ahead to...
Brian Kelly recaps LSU loss against Texas A&M; previews SEC championship
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) stands on the field during an NFL football...
Packers fall short in wild game at Philadelphia 40-33
Cincinnati Bearcats Head Coach Luke Fickell has reportedly signed a contract extension with the...
OFFICIAL: Wisconsin hires Luke Fickell as next head coach