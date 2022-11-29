Hello, My Name Is: Reese Rogowski

WITTENBERG, Wis. (WSAW) - When Reese Rogowski stepped onto the stage in state volleyball for Wittenberg-Birnamwood, it was a dream come true.

It wasn’t the first time she had competed at state. She had been to state twice in track and field. But this time was different.

“It was a once in a four year experience,” Rogowski said. “It was exciting to be able to play in front of that crowd,” Rogowski said.

The senior has done it all at Wittenberg-Birnamwood. In the fall she plays volleyball, in the winter she plays basketball and in the spring she runs track and field.

She’s been to state in two out of her three sports.

”It’s really special to me because, it knows that all the work that I put in all these four years of sports has led to a good outcome,” she said.

“If you want to see success, you have to put extra time in outside of your sport,” her basketball coach, Nick Mechelke said. “Reese has done that.”

Rogowski started lacing up at a young age by stacking her schedule in middle school. She did all three of those sports, as well as club volleyball in the winner and basketball in the spring.

By the time high school came around, Rogowski had to narrow her sports down to three options. She chose track and field over softball in the spring because she felt it would make her a better athlete.

”The mindset is the same. Working hard in each practice and focusing on the things that I need to be better at,” Rogowski said of her dedication to three sports.

Her success didn’t come as an accident.

”She has put a lot of time to where she has got in to practice her skills, ball handling, running and her mechanics in track, volleyball,” Mechelke said.

The work has paid off. Looking at the banners hanging in the Chargers gym, plenty of representation is stitched on her three sports. She has won six conference titles in four seasons.

”I love looking back at the banners and seeing that we’ve been successful in the sports that I’m in,” Rogowski said.

And it’s provided a mold for their youth to follow.

“I have two freshman out on the floor…where they get to look at her and go, ‘hey, this is what it takes,’” Mechelke said.

Whether it’s the track of the hardwood, Rogowski hopes to add to her legacy no matter what big stages lie ahead.

