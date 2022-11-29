News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Green Alert issued for missing veteran with relatives in Waupaca County

A Green Alert was issued for Michael Segich on Nov. 29, 2022
A Green Alert was issued for Michael Segich on Nov. 29, 2022(Wisconsin Department of Justice)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - A U.S. veteran from Madison is missing, and a Green Alert was issued for counties in WBAY’s viewing area because he has relatives in Waupaca County.

Michael Segich, 43, left his home Monday evening. His mother saw him at 10 p.m. He hasn’t been heard from since, and his family and law enforcement have concerns for his well-being.

Segich is 6′5″, 276 pounds, with short, brown hair and greenish eyes. Monday night he was wearing a red polo shirt, black pants, and a black spring coat.

He’s driving a 2009-model silver Toyota Camry four-door sedan with Wisconsin license plate 382 TJW. The car has a white, oval sticker on the left rear bumper with the letters IRQ.

If you think you’ve seen Segich or his car, or you have information that could help locate him, call local law enforcement or Veterans Affairs police, (608) 280-7270.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fencing wrapped around buck's antler's causes deformity
Abbotsford teen harvests unusual buck
Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Sean Rhyan (75) looks on during an NFL football game against...
Sean Rhyan, Packers 2022 third-round draft pick, suspended six games for violating NFL PED policy
Miles Bradley, 78, is expected to be charged with first-degree intentional homicide
Bond set at $1 million for suspect in elderly man’s murder
Moderate amount of snowfall in the Northwoods and western Wisconsin today. Areas seeing less...
First Alert Weather Day issued for Tuesday
Crash scene on I-39 near Mosinee
Mosinee Police investigating overnight crash on I-39

Latest News

Automatic headlights may not be enough during poor visibility.
Why daytime running lights don’t cut it during bad weather
Rogers “Roger“ Lee Ellis
1976 Montana ‘John Doe’ victim identified as Wisconsin Rapids man
Sunrise 7
7 Things You Need to Know - Nov. 29, 2022
William Comfort, 27
Man accused of role in area ‘grandparent scam’ pleads not guilty
Crash scene on I-39 near Mosinee
Mosinee Police investigating overnight crash on I-39