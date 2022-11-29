News and First Alert Weather App
Future Badgers gameplan laid out by Fickell

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - In the stunner move of the week, the Wisconsin Badgers football program hired Luke Fickell, former head coach at the University of Cincinnati, and today, he began to lay the groundwork for the future of the Badgers.

Fickell says, “What we do understand is while kids are emotional, young men are emotional, they also are resilient. I got the utmost success for however things continue to move forward. That whatever is best for them, they’ll do. And I know that building a relationship is a big deal. It’s not overtaking the relationship, which I’m not trying to do.”

“If you’re a Wisconsin football fan, watch the Titans. That’s what Luke Fickell wants his football team to look like. he wants them to run the ball physically, he wants them to be tough defensively, he wants them to be intimidators defensively. He wants that to be Wisconsin football,” says Joe Danneman from sister station WXIX in Cincinnati.

He found his success in building and developing players and a winning culture at Cincinnati. His first year finished with a woeful 4-8 record, but since then the Bearcats went a combined 53-10 over his last five seasons.

Nine of his players were drafted to the NFL just last season, including New York Jets star cornerback Sauce Gardner.

Danneman says, “What he’s done is build and grow. That’s a big reason he left Cincinnati. He’s kind of taken this program to where he can. He is a great developer of talent and you’re going to see that right away at Wisconsin. If he’s able to keep those kids that are the big-time recruits and then get some of those other kids that can develop, you’re going to see this program take off immediately.”

For now, Fickell is tasked with picking up the pieces for a season that was left to be desired. Fickell says he has spoken with now-former Badgers head coach Jim Leonhard about how the transition will take place and added that he will be coaching in some capacity for the bowl game.

