Wisconsin Rapids seeks feedback on community rail traffic survey

(MGN)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The city of Wisconsin Rapids has launched a survey to collect feedback on rail traffic.

The survey is in response to concerns about vehicle delays at rail crossings. The city hired a consultant to conduct a feasibility study. Depending on the results of the study, the city may consider ways to address vehicle delays, and to reduce congestion, noise, pollution, and safety issues at rail crossings. This survey will help us choose the best solutions for our community.

“Since becoming mayor, I have regularly heard from residents with concerns about vehicle delays at rail crossings. I have experienced it myself! It’s time to have another look at the conditions and see what might be done to mitigate some of the challenges.” said Mayor Shane Blaser.

The survey will be open until Dec. 30, 2022. The survey can be accessed online: https://forms.gle/VMUkcrCUZjdBacip7

