News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Wausau Eagle’s Club hosts 2nd annual Secret Santa Shop

By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For the second year in a row, the Wausau Eagle’s Club’s Secret Santa Shop was a hit amongst its satisfied customers.

“It was the best and it was just really fun today,” says Brody Vickford from Wausau. “And my grandma will love it, my dad will love it, and it’s just the best.”

At the shop, kids could pick out gifts, work at an arts and crafts table, meet Santa Claus, and even be treated to a delicious taco bar.

All gifts are donated by the community and a handful of volunteers who contribute to the event. One organizer said it wouldn’t have been possible without their generous donors’ support.

“People have donated things for baskets, they move donated things for the white elephant shop and it’s really nice to see everyone in the community coming together and it’s nice to be able to do this,” says Vicki Lafave, Trustee, Women’s Auxiliary.

Having the event requires plenty of hard work in setting up the shop. But organizers say seeing the kids and their holiday cheer is worth it all.

“It’s big smiles and ooo’s and aah’s and that’s pretty special,” says Lafave. “It reminds me of my kids when they were smaller, too.”

While many kids may be used to receiving gifts this time of year, the shop also aims to teach them the impact of of giving.

“It’s a totally different experience for kids because they’re not coming here to get presents,” says Lafave. “They’re coming here and they’re learning about the concept of giving and how you can have so much fun with that.”

“I’m really excited and I’m just so hyped to go give the presents to them and it’s just gonna be the best,” says Vickford.

The bake sale and adult raffle baskets were the only part participants could buy from the shop, as all that money goes towards next year’s Secret Santa Shop. Everything else from the shop was free of charge.

To learn more about the Eagle’s Club and its events, click here.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Sean Rhyan (75) looks on during an NFL football game against...
Sean Rhyan, Packers 2022 third-round draft pick, suspended six games for violating NFL PED policy
The Portage County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at a residence in the Town of...
Man, 78, arrested in murder of 92-year-old man in Portage County
A 14-year-old boy died after trying to rescue two girls who got trapped in an icy lake. (KMGH,...
Teen dies after trying to save others trapped in icy lake
Three people were found dead after a house fire in Southern California on Friday, according to...
Suspect pronounced dead after 3 found dead in Calif. fire
Fencing wrapped around buck's antler's causes deformity
Abbotsford teen harvests unusual buck

Latest News

Sayner-Star Lake hosts inaugural holiday celebration
Boulder Junction public library hosts holiday book walk
Wausau Salvation Army serving free holiday meals
The Wausau family business has been around since the mid-1980's.
Rogalla’s Choose & Cut Christmas Trees uses family business to help other families find the perfect tree