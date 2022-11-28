Wausau Eagle’s Club hosts 2nd annual Secret Santa Shop

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For the second year in a row, the Wausau Eagle’s Club’s Secret Santa Shop was a hit amongst its satisfied customers.

“It was the best and it was just really fun today,” says Brody Vickford from Wausau. “And my grandma will love it, my dad will love it, and it’s just the best.”

At the shop, kids could pick out gifts, work at an arts and crafts table, meet Santa Claus, and even be treated to a delicious taco bar.

All gifts are donated by the community and a handful of volunteers who contribute to the event. One organizer said it wouldn’t have been possible without their generous donors’ support.

“People have donated things for baskets, they move donated things for the white elephant shop and it’s really nice to see everyone in the community coming together and it’s nice to be able to do this,” says Vicki Lafave, Trustee, Women’s Auxiliary.

Having the event requires plenty of hard work in setting up the shop. But organizers say seeing the kids and their holiday cheer is worth it all.

“It’s big smiles and ooo’s and aah’s and that’s pretty special,” says Lafave. “It reminds me of my kids when they were smaller, too.”

While many kids may be used to receiving gifts this time of year, the shop also aims to teach them the impact of of giving.

“It’s a totally different experience for kids because they’re not coming here to get presents,” says Lafave. “They’re coming here and they’re learning about the concept of giving and how you can have so much fun with that.”

“I’m really excited and I’m just so hyped to go give the presents to them and it’s just gonna be the best,” says Vickford.

The bake sale and adult raffle baskets were the only part participants could buy from the shop, as all that money goes towards next year’s Secret Santa Shop. Everything else from the shop was free of charge.

