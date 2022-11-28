News and First Alert Weather App
Traveling Immersive Van Gogh Exhibition lands in Madison area

If you’ve ever dreamt of stepping into a painting, this exhibition may be as close as one can get.
Inside the gallery space at the traveling art exhibition Immersive Van Gogh.
(WMTV)
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) -The wait is finally over for art enthusiasts as an immersive experience taking the art world by storm has put down roots in Madison.

Immersive Van Gogh invites audiences to “step inside” the iconic works of post-Impressionist artist Vincent van Gogh. Exhibit-goers will be immersed from head-to-toe in van Gogh’s brushstrokes and colors that have been digitally recreated in the form of large-scale projections.

“Immersive Van Gogh” opened Thanksgiving day at the Greenway Shopping Center in Middleton and runs until Jan. 15. The show runs about 35 minutes and is set to music.

More than twenty American cities are playing host to this traveling art exhibit in two years but Madison will be one of the last.

