Stevens Point area YMCA foundation elects board members

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Area YMCA Foundation recently elected Kim Angell and Dr. Christopher “Kit” Swiecki to the YMCA Foundation Board of Trustees.

This year, the Foundation approved the allocation of $30,531 for program enhancements, scholarship assistance, and Y Camp Glacier Hollow improvements.

The Stevens Point Area YMCA Foundation is a non-profit, non-stock corporation funded by individual gifts to support the programs, projects, growth, and development of the Stevens Point Area YMCA. The Foundation aims to support the goals and objectives of the YMCA by providing future financial stability for youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility.

Carol Pringle, Dave Marie, and Justin Anderson, whose terms ended, were recognized and thanked for their years of service to the YMCA Foundation Board.

For more information, visit www.spymca.org.

Stevens Point YMCA board of trustees (Stevens Point YMCA)

