News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Stevens Point area YMCA foundation elects board members

(WLUC)
By Sean White
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Area YMCA Foundation recently elected Kim Angell and Dr. Christopher “Kit” Swiecki to the YMCA Foundation Board of Trustees.

This year, the Foundation approved the allocation of $30,531 for program enhancements, scholarship assistance, and Y Camp Glacier Hollow improvements.

The Stevens Point Area YMCA Foundation is a non-profit, non-stock corporation funded by individual gifts to support the programs, projects, growth, and development of the Stevens Point Area YMCA. The Foundation aims to support the goals and objectives of the YMCA by providing future financial stability for youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility.

Carol Pringle, Dave Marie, and Justin Anderson, whose terms ended, were recognized and thanked for their years of service to the YMCA Foundation Board.

For more information, visit www.spymca.org.

Stevens Point YMCA board of trustees
Stevens Point YMCA board of trustees(Stevens Point YMCA)

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Sean Rhyan (75) looks on during an NFL football game against...
Sean Rhyan, Packers 2022 third-round draft pick, suspended six games for violating NFL PED policy
Fencing wrapped around buck's antler's causes deformity
Abbotsford teen harvests unusual buck
Miles Bradley, 78, is expected to be charged with first-degree intentional homicide
Bond set at $1 million for suspect in elderly man’s murder
Snow north, while rain showers will mix with and change to snow in Central Wisconsin Tuesday...
First Alert Weather: A potential winter storm could impact the region early this week
Cincinnati Bearcats Head Coach Luke Fickell has reportedly signed a contract extension with the...
OFFICIAL: Wisconsin hires Luke Fickell as next head coach

Latest News

Marathon Public Library releases december youth events
Austin Krueger booking photo
Taylor County Sheriff’s Department asks for help locating theft suspect
Mark LaFond to be released under community supervision
Convicted sex offender released in Rhinelander under community supervision
Landlord and tenant rights presentation to be held Thursday in Wausau