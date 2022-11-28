Rhinelander Area Chamber seeking winter gear for collection drive

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) -- The Rhinelander Area Chamber of Commerce is collecting new or gently used coats, sweaters, hats, mittens and other warm clothing items for its Big Bundle Up campaign.

Organizers say donating warm winter items is the perfect way to give to local families in need as the holiday giving season approaches.

A box will be located at the visitor’s center at 450 W. Kemp Street in Rhinelander. All items donated will be given to Warm for Winter Clothing Pantry. For more information, please contact 715- 365-7464.

