Registration open for travel trips at The Landing

By Tony Langfellow and Erinn Taylor
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - There’s always something to do at The Landing. The Landing is a senior center in Wausau.

Registration is now open for several trips, both near and far. While you don’t need to be a member of The Landing to take part, you do need to be 55 years or older.

Kate Florek is the Executive Director. She said the great thing about traveling with a group is getting to know people that also like to travel.

“You form those connections and those relationships that then can carry you to other things that we offer in The Landing,” said Florek.

Trips include:

Fireside Theater Lamer’s Bud Trip on Friday, March 3

Explore Tuscany April 25- May 3

Pacific Northwest & California July 9-16

Spectacular Scaandinavia Sept. 28- Oct. 11

Florek said they will also add trip to Costa Rica in 2023. A travel show is planned for January.

To register for a trip, or to learn more call 715-841-1855 or email memberservices@thelandingwausau.com

