Packers trail at halftime in Philadelphia 27-20

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) stands on the field during an NFL football...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) stands on the field during an NFL football against the Tennessee Titans Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)(Jeffrey Phelps | AP)
By Ben Helwig
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 8:59 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WSAW) - In a wild back-and-forth first half, the Eagles lead the Packers at halftime 27-20.

The Eagles got the ball first and promptly walked down the field to score the first touchdown of the game. Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts had runs of 24 yards and 28 yards to help the Eagles’ first drive before Kenneth Gainwell punched in the first score from four yards.

The Packers’ first drive was not as productive. On third down, Aaron Rodgers threw a ball that pinged off a Philadelphia player’s helmet and into the arms of Josiah Scott for an interception. The Eagles promptly took the ball and punched in a 15-yard touchdown to extend the lead. The extra point was missed, making it 13-0.

However, the Packers quickly recovered. After a strong kick return by Keisean Nixon, the Packers rode Aaron Jones down the field before AJ Dillon popped off a 20-yard touchdown run to put the Packers on the board, making it 13-7.

Following the Packers’ touchdown drive, the Green Bay defense came up big with back-to-back stops on third-and-one and fourth-and-one to give the Packers the ball back at the Philadelphia 37. On the drive, the Packers converted a fourth-and-five as Rodgers hit Christian Watson 21 yards before Rodgers fired a bullet to Randall Cobb from 11 yards as the Packers flipped the script, making it 14-13.

The Packers held that narrow lead heading into the second quarter, but the Eagles quickly took it back. Philadelphia exploded for another big run by Hurts, this time for 42 yards. Shortly after, Sanders rushed in his second touchdown of the game from two yards, putting the Eagles back up 20-14.

Green Bay continued their offensive tempo the next possession by taking it into Philadelphia territory. However, Rodgers was picked by a ball-hawking Reed Blankenship to get the Eagles the ball back.

From there, it was Philly’s turn to make a blunder. Inside the Packers’ red zone, wide receiver AJ Brown fumbled away the ball after making a catch. Quay Walker proceeded to scoop the ball up and run it 63 yards to put the Packers at the Philadelphia 14. Despite going backward on back-to-back plays, Rodgers would make a throw on the move into the back of the end zone to Aaron Jones for 23 yards. However, this time, Green Bay missed the extra point, keeping the game tied 20-20.

The two defenses proceeded to each get a stop, before the Eagles sought out one more score before halftime. A lengthy drive time-wise ended in Hurts finding Quez Watkins for a 30-yard touchdown to give Philadelphia the lead back. The Eagles went into the locker room at halftime leading 27-20.

