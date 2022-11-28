Online shopping isn’t just for big name brands

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - After record-high online sales on Black Friday, experts are taking it as a good sign for Cyber Monday sales. But buying online doesn’t just have to be for big-name brands. Greenleaf Designs in Wausau said the majority of their sales are online.

Greenleaf Designs’ humble beginnings started with selling a few t-shirts online.

“It was just a random idea that I came up with,” said Becky Hoerman, Greenleaf Designs owner.

That grew into thousands of customers and this little shop, but Hoerman said the online presence has really allowed it to grow. They’ve sold to all 50 states and Canada.

“People are obviously out buying a lot of gifts for Christmas and it’s really great when you can buy something that’s unique and different; something that you can’t just run down to Walmart or Target and buy,” said Hoerman.

A lot of the shop’s stock comes from many local sellers out of Wausau and Stevens Point Area.

The National Retail Federation projects overall holiday sales will increase by eight percent this year.

“It’s really kind of an interesting environment right now because on the one hand, consumer spending has been very strong… on the other hand inflation has been very high,” said Kevin Bahr, University of Stevens Point professor and Chief Analyst for the Center for Business and Economic Insight.

Buying gifts from small shops like Greenleaf Designs not only benefits your loved one receiving the gift, but the generosity also extends into your community.

“All of our printing is done by a local cancer family. I love being able to support them,” said Hoerman.

For the next three Saturdays, Greenleaf Designs will have in-person events with local vendors in attendance. If you can’t make it, as always you can shop online at their website or Facebook Page.

