Members of Eau Claire’s Ironside Axe Club are headed to the world championship

Ironside Axe Club
Ironside Axe Club(WEAU)
By Leeann Stapleton
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 7:20 AM CST
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The World Axe and Knife Throwing Competition is December 1st through the 4th in Appleton, and three members of Ironside Axe Club in Eau Claire qualified.

Michael Arita will be participating in knife throwing while Tyler Trones and Sam Steve Shimek will be axe throwing.

This is the first year Arita will be competing while Trones and Shimek are returning for their second go-round.

Ironside Axe Club is open to the public and starting in January, league play will begin. To learn more, click here.

To learn more about the World Axe and Knife Throwing Competition, click here.

