Marathon County Public Library releases December youth events

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Public Library will have youth events and offerings available to kids, tweens, and teens running throughout the first half of December.

The Tween Writing Group started Sep. 1 and will run through Dec. 31 at all public library locations in Marathon County. Young writers between the ages of 8-14 can hone their writing skills by participating in an online writing group organized by the library. Each month, a new writing prompt will be posted in the group, giving participants new material to think and write about.

Grab & Go Craft for Kids is available from Dec. 1-Dec. 31 at all Marathon County Public Libraries. The program offers take-home kits for kids that contain supplies for making a crafted paper snow globe in which kids can display a family photo. The kits are free and can be picked up anytime your library is open.

The MCPL in Wausau is having an Aquarium Anniversary Touch Pool & Activities on Dec. 8 and Dec. 10. Kids and families can join in celebrating 10 years of its Phyllis Donner Aquarium with a special event on both days from 10 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Kids can hear a variety of aquarium-themed tales and interact with a starfish.

The MCPL in Athens is having a Snow Slime event on Dec. 8 from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Kids can use glitter, foil snowflakes, and other items to make fun and gooey “snow” slime. The event is free with limited supplies, call 715-257-7292 for more information.

The MCPL in Wausau is hosting its monthly Pokemon Club on Dec. 13 from 4 p.m.-5 p.m. The library offers different Pokemon activities each month and you can play the card game with other kids.

For more information and to register for any of the Marathon County Public Library in Wausau, call 715-261-7220.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.