Landlord and tenant rights presentation to be held Thursday in Wausau

(Ed Uthman / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Public Library will host a free informative talk on landlord and tenant rights in Wisconsin.

The presentation is Thursday, Dec. 1 from 6:30-7:45 p.m. at the library’s Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau.

Jeffrey Kersten, agency liaison with the Wisconsin Bureau of Consumer Protection, will present information on landlord and tenant rights and responsibilities under Wisconsin law. Many Wisconsin residents live in, or own, rental housing, and as a landlord or tenant in Wisconsin, it is important to understand your rights and responsibilities.

Resources for both sides of the rental equation will be available, and Kersten will also field questions from the audience.

This event is free and open to the public with no registration required. For more information, call 715-261-7230.

