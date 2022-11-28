First Alert Weather: Watching for a winter storm Tuesday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Calm before the storm; quiet and mostly cloudy skies Monday to start the work week, but come Tuesday, we’re watching for a potential winter storm. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Tuesday morning to early Wednesday morning for NW Wisconsin. This may be expanded to include more of the Northwoods with future updates.

Watching for a potential winter storm to arrive Tuesday (WSAW)

Mostly cloudy skies Monday with highs remaining above average in the upper 30s. Slightly breezy winds out of the southeast. A First Alert Weather Day could be in store for the region Tuesday as a potential winter storm arrives. But the type of weather conditions will vary from NW to SE in the region as a low pressure moves into the Badger State Tuesday through Tuesday night.

Snow showers will begin to develop Tuesday morning (WSAW)

Snow showers to expand and turn widespread over parts of western and NW Wisconsin before noon (WSAW)

Snow develops Tuesday morning NW of Wausau, expanding and turning widespread before the afternoon. Rain showers will fall ahead of the snow band Tuesday afternoon from Wausau Metro onto the southeast, potentially mixing with and change to snow during the afternoon from west to east as cooler air moves in. Snow will be accumulating at a faster pace during the afternoon into the evening. Slick and hazardous travel conditions expected for the afternoon/evening commute. Highs on Tuesday in the low to mid 30s north, mid to upper 30s central and south. Snow will taper to snow showers late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.

Heavy snow showers to fall over half the state Tuesday mid-afternoon (WSAW)

Rain and snow showers move east Tuesday evening (WSAW)

The heaviest band of snow lies from parts of the Northwoods over Eagle River to portions of southeastern Minnesota. This band could produce 4-6 inches of snow. The track of this heavier band is not exact and still has the possibility to shift either east or west. This would lead to a shift in snowfall amounts across the Badger State. Lower accumulations of 1-2″ will lie east and west of the heavier band. Areas who see rain or a wintry mix will accumulate a lesser amount of snow overall. But, as colder air overspreads the area overnight Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, any untreated surfaces that are wet will freeze, causing slick travel conditions into Wednesday morning.

A heavy band of snow could fall over parts of Central Wisconsin (WSAW)

Temperatures drop Wednesday down to the mid-20s with blustery winds. Partly cloudy on Thursday and Friday with highs Thursday in the upper 20s, and in the upper 30s Friday.

Temperatures drop into the 20s Wednesday following the winter storm (WSAW)

