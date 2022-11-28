First Alert Weather: A potential winter storm could impact the region early this week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Partly cloudy tonight with lows in the upper 10s north to the low to mid 20s in Central Wisconsin.

Partly cloudy and cool tonight into early Monday. (WSAW)

Partly to mostly cloudy to start the work week on Monday. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

We are monitoring Tuesday into early Wednesday for a possible First Alert Weather Day as a winter storm will take aim at North Central Wisconsin. The main takeaway is that the type of weather conditions will vary from NW to SE in the region. Low pressure will be moving into the eastern Rockies on Monday, then shift northeast toward the Badger State Tuesday into Tuesday night. Snow develops Tuesday morning NW of Wausau, while rain showers will be more likely from Wausau onto the southeast. The rain in Central Wisconsin will mix with and change to snow during the afternoon from west to east as cooler air starts to move into the area. This could lead to slick travel conditions for the afternoon/evening commute not only in Central Wisconsin, while hazardous road conditions in the Northwoods where snow will be accumulating at a faster pace during the afternoon into the evening. Highs on Tuesday in the low to mid 30s north, mid to upper 30s central and south.

Snow will start to fall in parts of the Northwoods Tuesday morning. (WSAW)

Rain showers south, snow north and west midday Tuesday. (WSAW)

The rain/snow line continues to move east Tuesday evening. (WSAW)

Snow tapers to snow showers then ending overnight into early Wednesday morning. (WSAW)

There will be a sharp drop in accumulations from NW to SE in the region. (WSAW)

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Tuesday morning to Wednesday morning for NW Wisconsin. (WSAW)

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Tuesday morning to early Wednesday morning for NW Wisconsin. This may be expanded to include more of the Northwoods with future updates. Snow will taper to snow showers late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Accumulations of 4 or more inches are possible from Medford to Antigo onto the NW in the viewing area. Lower accumulations of 1-2″ could occur as far south as Highway 10 Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night. As colder air overspreads the area overnight Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, any untreated surfaces that are wet will freeze, causing slick travel conditions into Wednesday morning.

Wind gusts up to 35 mph possible Wednesday & colder. (WSAW)

Wednesday will be colder and rather breezy. Early snow showers, then mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 10s to low 20s.

Partly cloudy on Thursday and Friday with highs Thursday in the upper 20s, and in the upper 30s Friday. Next weekend has considerable cloudiness Saturday with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the low to mid 30s. Partly cloudy on Sunday with highs in the low 30s.

Highs will range from the 30s to the 20s at times this week. (WSAW)

