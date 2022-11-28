Convicted sex offender released in Rhinelander under community supervision

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Rhinelander Police Department and Wisconsin Department of Corrections have released a man who was previously convicted of sexual assault in the City of Rhinelander.

Mark LaFond, 51, is expected to be released on Dec. 6 and will reside at 17 West Prospect Street in Rhinelander. He was convicted of 1st-degree sexual assault of a child, with his typical target victims being females between ages 5-10.

LaFond will be continuously monitored by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections Probation and Parole Division and local law enforcement. He will also be subject to lifetime GPS monitoring and is prohibited from having social media accounts. Additionally, he is subject to the conditions of the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry.

The Rhinelander Police Department urges that releasing this information is meant to inform the public and not scare anyone.

However, if citizens see LaFond engaging in concerning behavior, they are encouraged to contact the Rhinelander Police Department at 715-365-5300 or the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center at 715-361-5201.

