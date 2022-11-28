News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

BBB urges Cyber Monday shoppers to be aware of scams and phony websites

Cyber Monday
Shop safely with tips from the Better Business Bureau(MGN | MGN)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 8:07 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (WSAW) -- The Monday following Black Friday, known as Cyber Monday, has become one of the top shopping days of the year. But online shopping – even on Cyber Monday – has risks. The BBB is urging shoppers to be wary of misleading advertisements, lookalike websites, and untrustworthy sellers.

Experts say if a company is selling the hottest item of the year at a price that seems too good to be true, it probably is. Watch out for false advertising and keep a close eye on the web address in your browser. Scammers love to create lookalike websites that, at first glance, appear to belong to a trusted retailer. Make sure websites use the correct spelling of a business name and have legitimate contact information and customer service numbers.

The BBB said shoppers can spot easily spot unsecured websites. Secure web addresses begin with “HTTPS” and not just “HTTP”. Never put personal or credit card information in forms on non-secure web pages.

Online shoppers should also make sure they have antivirus software installed on their computer or mobile device, and that it is up to date. This will help you to avoid non-secure websites and pop-up phishing scams and help keep your personal information safe.

The BBB is reminding people to be on the look out for phishing scams. Those scams can include unsolicited emails, texts, calls, or letters. These messages may claim you have a free gift waiting for you or that there is a problem with a delivery – all you need to do is click on a link or give up your personal information. Avoid phishing scams by ignoring suspicious correspondence and calls from unfamiliar phone numbers.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Sean Rhyan (75) looks on during an NFL football game against...
Sean Rhyan, Packers 2022 third-round draft pick, suspended six games for violating NFL PED policy
Fencing wrapped around buck's antler's causes deformity
Abbotsford teen harvests unusual buck
Snow north, while rain showers will mix with and change to snow in Central Wisconsin Tuesday...
First Alert Weather: A potential winter storm could impact the region early this week
The Portage County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at a residence in the Town of...
Man, 78, arrested in murder of 92-year-old man in Portage County
Joshua Cooper, 16, faces charges of criminal homicide, possessing instruments of crime and...
Teen confessed to girl’s murder over Instagram, police say

Latest News

The 7 Things You Need To Know For Monday, November 28th, 2022
The 7 Things You Need To Know For Monday, November 28th, 2022
Share Your Holidays
Share Your Holidays hopes to help more people than ever during 20th Year
Cody Robertson
Father to be sentenced Monday in Lincoln County boy’s death
Snow north, while rain showers will mix with and change to snow in Central Wisconsin Tuesday...
First Alert Weather: A potential winter storm could impact the region early this week