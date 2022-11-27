News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Wisconsin falls in regular season finale to rival Minnesota

The Gophers beat the Badgers in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1993-1994.
Wisconsin wide receiver Skyler Bell (11) makes a reception as Minnesota defensive back Michael...
Wisconsin wide receiver Skyler Bell (11) makes a reception as Minnesota defensive back Michael Dixon closes in during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Madison, Wis.(Andy Manis | AP Photo/Andy Manis)
By Ben Helwig
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - In a renewal of the longest-running rivalry in college football, Wisconsin fell short on the game’s final play, losing to Minnesota 23-16, giving the Gophers Paul Bunyan’s Axe for a second straight season.

The Badgers played a mild game offensively, scoring just one touchdown while kicking three field goals. Wisconsin opened the game with a field goal drive, before Minnesota answered with a touchdown pass from Athan Kaliakmanis to Daniel Jackson. Each team added another field goal before half to make it 10-6 at the break.

Both teams added field goals to open the third before Wisconsin finally got in the end zone. A double reverse from Chez Mellusi to Chimere Dike for nine yards and the lead at 16-13.

The Gophers would tie with a field goal before a big gaffe by the Badgers’ defense. With under four minutes to go, Kaliakmanis found Le’meke Brockington on a slant before Brockington broke free for a 45-yard touchdown to give Minnesota the lead back at 23-16.

Graham Mertz would throw a pick on the ensuing drive, but Minnesota missed a field goal that would’ve put the game away. With one final shot, the Badgers started to move the ball. However, Mertz would go down with an injury, bringing Chase Wolf into the game. Wolf and Wisconsin would get to the Gophers’ five-yard-line, but pre-snap penalties would push them all the way back to the 30. With five seconds left in the game, Wolf fired a pass out of the back of the end zone to ensure Minnesota’s 23-16 victory.

Mertz finished the game 16-27 for 170 yards and an interception. Braelon Allen missed the game with a shoulder and an ankle injury. In his place, Chez Mellusi led the way in rushing with 75 yards on 19 carries.

Wisconsin finishes the regular season 6-6 but remains bowl eligible. Minnesota wins Paul Bunyan’s Axe in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1993-1994.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Sean Rhyan (75) looks on during an NFL football game against...
Sean Rhyan, Packers 2022 third-round draft pick, suspended six games for violating NFL PED policy
DELTA, WI
Delta Diner for sale: Why owners are selling the iconic Northwoods eatery
A 14-year-old boy died after trying to rescue two girls who got trapped in an icy lake. (KMGH,...
Teen dies after trying to save others trapped in icy lake
Three people were found dead after a house fire in Southern California on Friday, according to...
3 found dead after fire, but police say blaze not to blame
D.C. Everest Band selling one of a kind holiday items to support Rose Bowl trip

Latest News

Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Sean Rhyan (75) looks on during an NFL football game against...
Sean Rhyan, Packers 2022 third-round draft pick, suspended six games for violating NFL PED policy
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) stands on the field during an NFL football...
Aaron Rodgers says he’s been playing with broken thumb
Wisconsin outlasts Dayton 43-42 in Battle 4 Atlantis
2022 NewsChannel 7 Football All-Stars
2022 NewsChannel 7 Offensive Football All-Stars