Wisconsin falls in regular season finale to rival Minnesota

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - In a renewal of the longest-running rivalry in college football, Wisconsin fell short on the game’s final play, losing to Minnesota 23-16, giving the Gophers Paul Bunyan’s Axe for a second straight season.

The Badgers played a mild game offensively, scoring just one touchdown while kicking three field goals. Wisconsin opened the game with a field goal drive, before Minnesota answered with a touchdown pass from Athan Kaliakmanis to Daniel Jackson. Each team added another field goal before half to make it 10-6 at the break.

Both teams added field goals to open the third before Wisconsin finally got in the end zone. A double reverse from Chez Mellusi to Chimere Dike for nine yards and the lead at 16-13.

The Gophers would tie with a field goal before a big gaffe by the Badgers’ defense. With under four minutes to go, Kaliakmanis found Le’meke Brockington on a slant before Brockington broke free for a 45-yard touchdown to give Minnesota the lead back at 23-16.

Graham Mertz would throw a pick on the ensuing drive, but Minnesota missed a field goal that would’ve put the game away. With one final shot, the Badgers started to move the ball. However, Mertz would go down with an injury, bringing Chase Wolf into the game. Wolf and Wisconsin would get to the Gophers’ five-yard-line, but pre-snap penalties would push them all the way back to the 30. With five seconds left in the game, Wolf fired a pass out of the back of the end zone to ensure Minnesota’s 23-16 victory.

Mertz finished the game 16-27 for 170 yards and an interception. Braelon Allen missed the game with a shoulder and an ankle injury. In his place, Chez Mellusi led the way in rushing with 75 yards on 19 carries.

Wisconsin finishes the regular season 6-6 but remains bowl eligible. Minnesota wins Paul Bunyan’s Axe in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1993-1994.

