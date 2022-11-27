REPORTS: Wisconsin targeting Luke Fickell as next head coach

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - In a surprising twist, Wisconsin is reportedly close to naming Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell to become their next head coach. Tom Oates of the Wisconsin State Journal reported the team is close to a deal Sunday morning.

Source close to #Wisconsin football program confirmed that #Badgers will name Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell as head coach and plan to announce it later today. — Tom Oates (@TomOatesWSJ) November 27, 2022

Fickell has been successful at Cincinnati with a 57-18 record, helping the Bearcats to a College Football Playoff appearance last season, the only CFP appearance ever by a Group of Five school.

I can confirm. I've been told that the "deal is done" and "he's coming." Luke Fickell, the winningest coach in Cincinnati Bearcats history, is headed to Wisconsin. https://t.co/z5JdGIiSYK — Keith Jenkins (@MrKeithJenkins) November 27, 2022

Nothing has yet been reported on what interim head coach Jim Leonhard’s position with the team may be going forward. Leonhard went 4-3 as the interim head man after Paul Chryst was fired midseason.

