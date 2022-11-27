News and First Alert Weather App
REPORTS: Wisconsin targeting Luke Fickell as next head coach

By Ben Helwig
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - In a surprising twist, Wisconsin is reportedly close to naming Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell to become their next head coach. Tom Oates of the Wisconsin State Journal reported the team is close to a deal Sunday morning.

Fickell has been successful at Cincinnati with a 57-18 record, helping the Bearcats to a College Football Playoff appearance last season, the only CFP appearance ever by a Group of Five school.

Nothing has yet been reported on what interim head coach Jim Leonhard’s position with the team may be going forward. Leonhard went 4-3 as the interim head man after Paul Chryst was fired midseason.

