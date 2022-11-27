Police investigating homicide that left one dead in Amherst

TOWN OF AMHERST, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at a residence in the Town of Amherst Sunday morning.

When police arrived, they found a 92-year-old man dead inside the residence.

A 78-year-old man was taken into custody. He is accused of First Degree Intentional Homicide and is currently being held at the Portage County Jail.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.