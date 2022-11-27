News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Police investigating homicide that left one dead in Amherst

The Portage County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at a residence in the Town of...
The Portage County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at a residence in the Town of Amherst Sunday morning(WCAX)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 8:50 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF AMHERST, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at a residence in the Town of Amherst Sunday morning.

When police arrived, they found a 92-year-old man dead inside the residence.

A 78-year-old man was taken into custody. He is accused of First Degree Intentional Homicide and is currently being held at the Portage County Jail.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Sean Rhyan (75) looks on during an NFL football game against...
Sean Rhyan, Packers 2022 third-round draft pick, suspended six games for violating NFL PED policy
A 14-year-old boy died after trying to rescue two girls who got trapped in an icy lake. (KMGH,...
Teen dies after trying to save others trapped in icy lake
Three people were found dead after a house fire in Southern California on Friday, according to...
Suspect pronounced dead after 3 found dead in Calif. fire
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
Experts recommend using a powder form of dry shampoo instead.
Cancer-causing chemical found in several popular dry shampoos still on store shelves

Latest News

Snow north, while rain showers will mix with and change to snow in Central Wisconsin Tuesday...
First Alert Weather: A potential winter storm could impact the region early this week
Mostly cloudy and cooler on Sunday. A winter storm could produce snow in the Northwoods, while...
First Alert Weather: Sunday Morning Forecast
Badgers chopped down by Minnesota
Badgers chopped down by Minnesota
2022 Shop Small Week in Stevens Point
Stevens Point Celebrates Shop Small Week