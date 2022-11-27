Offensive miscues plague Badgers in home finale

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin offense was the number one question mark before the season started. Fittingly, the regular season ended Saturday with just a 16-point effort in a 23-16 loss to Minnesota. Even as the season draws to a close, the offense has just as many questions as they did in August.

“At the end of the day, guys got to make plays,” said senior lineman Tanner Bortolini. “That’s the biggest thing if guys don’t go out there and make plays and we can’t execute, we’re not going to win games like this.”

The Badgers had opportunities to execute late in the game, but couldn’t take advantage. Facing first and goal from the five in the final minutes of the game, Wisconsin had four penalties, three of which were false starts.

“It’s frustrating to walk off the field that way after sitting there on first and goal on the five-yard line with plenty of time to take our shots,” said interim head coach Jim Leonhard.

The frustration was shared with Leonhard by the offensive players who couldn’t execute on the field.

“It’s tough to hear in that situation but at the same time we practice this kind of thing and we know how to handle it,” said wide receiver Chimere Dike. “That’s on us.”

Wisconsin ended the game with five straight scoreless drives, totaling 65 yards.

The Badgers still will play in a bowl game to be determined later, giving them time to fix the offense for one more game.

“I have to find ways to get us better,” said Leonhard. “Offense, defense, special teams...we have to become better. I hope I’m given the opportunity to push us forward in all areas in the near future.”

