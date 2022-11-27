First Alert Weather: A potential winter storm could impact the region early this week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Sunday is one of the busiest travel days of the year and the weather will vary across the country. In our neck of the woods, clouds will be more common than breaks of sun, but it should remain dry. That will not be the case down toward Chicago, east to Detroit, and the eastern U.S. where a storm system will be bringing rain and likely causing travel delays. Highs in North Central Wisconsin on Sunday are in the upper 30s to low 40s.

More clouds than breaks of sun and cooler to end the holiday weekend. (WSAW)

Dry in the Twin Cities, but rain showers in Milwaukee, wet weather for Chicago & Detroit. (WSAW)

Partly cloudy tonight with lows in the upper 10s north to the low 20s in Central Wisconsin. More clouds than sun again to start the work week on Monday. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

We are monitoring Tuesday into early Wednesday for a First Alert Weather Day as a winter storm will take aim at North Central Wisconsin. The big takeaway is that the type of weather conditions will vary from NW to SE in the region. Low pressure will be moving into the eastern Rockies on Monday, then shift northeast toward the Badger State Tuesday into Tuesday night. Snow develops Tuesday morning NW of Wausau, while rain showers will be more likely from Wausau onto the southeast. This will be the trend for much of Tuesday during the daylight hours, based on the current storm track. Keep in mind, if the low shifts 50 to 100 miles farther south, then more of the area would be getting snow. That will be the opposite if the storm goes more to the north, with mostly rain showers on Tuesday. No less, rain showers on Tuesday will mix with and change to snow Tuesday night in Central Wisconsin, while the snow continues to fall moderate at times across the Northwoods Tuesday night. The snow will taper to snow showers prior to daybreak on Wednesday across the area. The best chances of snowfall of 4 inches or more will be north and west of Wausau. Lighter accumulations are possible in Central Wisconsin. This storm track and snowfall potential is not set and stone and will likely change in the next day or so. Be sure to check back for updates.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Tuesday morning to Wednesday morning for NW Wisconsin. (WSAW)

The best chances of 4" or more of snowfall will be NW of Wausau from Tuesday into late Tuesday night. (WSAW)

Rain showers in Central Wisconsin, while periods of snow in the Northwoods starting on Tuesday morning. (WSAW)

Periods of snow and messy travel likely Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. (WSAW)

Snow north, while rain showers will mix with and change to snow in Central Wisconsin Tuesday night. (WSAW)

Snow showers will taper off on Wednesday morning. (WSAW)

Wednesday will be turning colder and rather breezy. Early snow showers, then mostly cloudy. Morning highs are in the mid to upper 20s, dropping back into the upper 10s to low 20s by Wednesday afternoon.

Highs will be near or slightly above average for most of the week ahead. (WSAW)

Partly cloudy on Thursday and Friday with highs Thursday in the low 30s, and in the upper 30s Friday. Next weekend has considerable cloudiness with a chance of showers on both days. Highs around 40 on Saturday, while in the mid to upper 30s Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.